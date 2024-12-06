Backstage Latest On Hikuleo’s WWE Status

WWE fans should expect to see a new star make their debut in the near future.

Hikuleo signed with WWE when his contract with NJPW expired. He completed his responsibilities in Japan with the expectation that he would join WWE. That proved to be the case.

Hikuleo signed with WWE the following month. As PWMania.com previously reported, Hikuleo is listed internally on the NXT roster, signaling that he will not join The Bloodline like Tonga Loa, Tonga Toma, and Jacob Fatu, who were immediately promoted to the main roster after signing with WWE.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “he is in the system. He’s not injured. At some point he’ll debut, most likely in NXT. But he’s training.”

Hikuleo is Tama Tonga’s half-brother and the adoptive son of WWE legend Haku.