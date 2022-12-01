Backstage Latest on How William Regal is Able to Get Out of His AEW Contract and Return to WWE

There has been much speculation about William Regal’s status with AEW and his potential return to WWE. Nobody from AEW or WWE has commented on the story, and Regal has remained silent on social media about the rumors, but people in WWE believe he’s on his way back.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Regal’s AEW contract. Alvarez stated unequivocally that he is not confirming anything, but rather relaying what was told to him. PWInsider and Fightful have also reported on the Regal rumors.

Alvarez said, “I don’t know what is going on with William Regal but this is what I can tell you. I believe, and I was not told this outright but I’ve kind of been given the indication that that was the end of William Regal on AEW on last night’s show. that was writing him off the show, he was beaten up by MJF, he was taken out on a stretcher, and he was taken away in an ambulance. I believe that we are not going to see him again on AEW.”

“He originally signed a multi-year deal that was going to be up in the spring,” Alvarez said. “For the last several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors about William Regal. It started a little bit before that but people really started talking about it when they did the segment after he turned on Jon Moxley. Jon Moxley got in the ring, they had the face to face and Moxley told him ‘walk and never come back.’ He walked. A lot of people believed he was never going to come back…I was not outright told that he was gonna come back but I kind of was given the impression that there would be more with William Regal.”

“Again, I want to make this clear. I have not been told outright that he is gone but based on several things, I believe he’s gone. He’s no longer going to be in AEW. I don’t know this for a fact that he is going back to WWE imminently but this is what I can tell you for a fact…The belief among people within WWE is that when he signed with AEW, he essentially had an agreement where if Triple H returns to power, he can go back to WWE. And Triple H is now back in power. The belief within WWE is that is what is going on. He is going back to WWE and it was part of an agreement that he made when he signed and Triple H is now back in power and so William Regal is returning. Whether this is the case, we will I’m sure find out soon enough.”

Alvarez stated once more that he believes he will return to WWE. Alvarez also stated that he is not hearing anything from Triple H or Nick Khan.

Alvarez also mentioned Regal’s health issue, and another possible reason (note: this was Alvarez’s speculation) why Regal would want to return to WWE is that if he returns to working in a backstage role, he would be able to stay at home in Florida without having to travel.