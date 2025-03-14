Backstage Latest On Jade Cargill And Shayna Baszler’s Reported Confrontation

A week ago, reports surfaced about a backstage confrontation involving Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler, which took place months before Cargill’s injury angle. The issue reportedly stemmed from Cargill rubbing people the wrong way, leading to a heated exchange with Baszler.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, tension escalated after an in-ring incident during a match between Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Bianca Belair & Cargill. Cargill tapped out, but the referee did not stop the match, which led to an exchange of words afterward.

The report further states that several wrestlers have had issues with Cargill, believing she deflects blame for in-ring mistakes and displays a lack of respect. One particular incident saw Cargill show Baszler a bruise on her arm, allegedly telling her she needed to “learn how to work.”

Baszler fired back, stating that if she were genuinely trying to hurt Cargill, it would be clearer and more severe. The tension boiled over when Cargill blamed others for match issues, prompting Baszler to confront her directly. Witnesses say that Cargill got in Baszler’s face, challenging her, but Baszler held her ground.

Other talent and management quickly stepped in to diffuse the situation and separate the two before things escalated further. Following the incident, Baszler was called in to work with production on key match spots for her scheduled television match.