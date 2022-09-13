Backstage Latest on Jinny’s WWE Status

According to reports, Jinny is still employed by WWE.

This past week, Jinny communicated with officials in the United Kingdom via Twitter and informed them that she was awaiting documents before she could travel to the United States this week. She also mentioned that she was scheduled to receive medical treatment for an injury that was not disclosed.

A recent report from Fightful Select suggests that Jinny is still employed by WWE, putting to rest the rumors that circulated after her profile was transferred to the WWE Alumni roster following the conclusion of WWE NXT UK. Her social media accounts seem to indicate the same thing.

Since she suffered the injury that was described above, Jinny has not competed since the NXT UK TV tapings that took place in London on November 18, 2021. During those tapings, she won a match against Amale. The broadcast of that match took place on January 27 of this year. During her time away from the ring, Jinny has been contributing to BT Sport in various capacities.

Jinny is still in a relationship with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, as as seen in the photos below, and she was with him in the United Kingdom last week while he was there for Clash at The Castle.

There is no information available at this time regarding when Jinny might be given the all-clear from her doctor regarding her injury or what WWE has planned for her future.

Here are the aforementioned tweets:

@HM_Passport I have medical treatment booked in next week for an injury — Jinny (@JinnyCouture) September 9, 2022