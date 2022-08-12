Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status

Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV.

Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July 29 SummerSlam go-home episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Evans was pulled. Evans wasn’t medically cleared to compete, according to Michael Cole on commentary, and it appears that this is not just a storyline.

It was interesting to note that WWE continued to promote Evans vs. Aliyah for the July 29 SmackDown prior to the broadcast of the show, and the bout was still featured on the run sheet provided to producers. Evans claimed to be at home in social media messages despite still being billed to wrestle. Evans hasn’t competed since the July 17 WWE live event in Fort Lauderdale, where she lost to Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan while teaming with Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Only a few days ago, it was revealed that there were no immediate creative plans for Evans and that her comeback had been described as “chaotic and directionless” internally.

She was often referred to as a “pet project” of Vince McMahon, who is now retired.

