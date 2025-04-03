Backstage Latest On Lana’s WWE Status Following Rusev’s New Deal

In a major development, PWInsider.com reported on Wednesday that Rusev—known as Miro during his AEW run—was spotted at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, where he reportedly spent the entire day. According to multiple sources, Rusev has officially signed a new deal with WWE, marking his return to the company where he originally rose to prominence.

Interestingly, CJ Perry (formerly Lana) was not present during the visit, which quickly sparked speculation regarding her future with WWE.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the situation, revealing that while Rusev is back under contract, Lana is not expected to follow suit.

“Miro signed, and CJ did not sign and was not there,” Meltzer explained. “I don’t know. I have not heard anything about… well, I mean, I did. When asking, I was given the impression that she would not be back. But, you know, I mean, you never know for sure, but she did not sign, and he did.”

Rusev’s return comes after a mixed run in AEW, where he had standout moments but was last seen on television in early 2024. His re-signing opens the door for a potential creative reboot and immediate impact in WWE programming.

As for CJ Perry, her status remains unclear, but based on current reports, she is not expected to return alongside her real-life husband at this time.