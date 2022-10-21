Backstage Latest on Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns and WWE Creative News

As PWMania.com previously reported, this week, Logan Paul is working out with WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

As Paul gets ready for his third WWE match on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia when he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, WWE tweeted photos of Paul and Michaels working together in a ring.

According to PWInsider, Paul has recently been working with WWE Producer Shane Helms and veteran wrestler Drew Gulak in the ring. According to his own Instagram posts, Gulak traveled to Puerto Rico to work closely with the social media sensation, and WWE recently sent a ring there for Paul to train in.

Reigns reportedly has a significant amount of input into all of his storylines, which includes the creative for the Paul vs. Reigns feud. The Paul vs. Reigns storyline and match is being directed by WWE Hall of Famer, Producer, and Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking Michael “PS” Hayes, with input and participation from Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Similar to how they previously worked with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon under his leadership, Reigns and Heyman have been collaborating on the creative for Reigns with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his team.

Paul will return to WWE SmackDown this Friday in Toledo, Ohio, but neither the arena nor the WWE Events website has mentioned Reigns.