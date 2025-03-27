Backstage Latest On Miro (Rusev) Possibly Heading To WWE

While WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back Miro (formerly known as Rusev), fans shouldn’t expect to see him return to the company just yet.

Following his release from AEW, speculation has grown regarding Miro’s future, especially given his past success in WWE. According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE has had internal discussions about a potential return, but nothing is currently in motion.

“We are told there is interest within WWE to bring back Miro, aka the former Rusev. One source stated that while WWE has discussed creative ideas, nothing is imminent. The expectation is that a deal could potentially be reached toward the end of the calendar year.”

Miro previously spent a decade with WWE, from 2010 to 2020, before being released as part of the company’s budget cuts. During his run, he became a three-time United States Champion and gained major popularity through standout moments, including his WrestleMania 31 match against John Cena and the wildly popular “Rusev Day” gimmick in 2018.

While a return isn’t expected in the immediate future, fans may want to keep an eye on the back half of 2025 for the possible reemergence of the Bulgarian Brute in WWE.