Backstage Latest On Oba Femi’s WWE Status

Oba Femi challenged Tony D’Angelo a few weeks ago, putting the WWE NXT North American Title on the line. This year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Premium Live Event featured a tables, ladders, and scares match, with Oba putting D’Angelo over again.

On Monday, there were rumors that Femi said his goodbyes to NXT backstage following Halloween Havoc. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan inquired about the rumor and “has been met with ignorance to the possibility of an Oba Femi main roster call-up. In asking sources ranging from production, talent, and otherwise, we did not hear of Femi saying goodbyes following Halloween Havoc, with those we spoke to being of the belief Femi will remain in NXT for the time being.”

According to sources in NXT, Femi has long been considered a future WWE Champion, and he is believed to be the next in line for the NXT Championship following Trick Williams. It is unclear whether this will happen immediately.

It should be noted that when an NXT star leaves the brand, it is usually announced. The company has even posted video of it on social media, most recently when Bron Breakker was called up.