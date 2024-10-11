Backstage Latest On Possible Goldberg vs. GUNTHER Match

At WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, it appeared that Goldberg and Gunther were working an angle to set up a match at a future Premium Live Event.

Goldberg’s return to the WWE is somewhat surprising given that he has been vocal about the company failing to deliver on what he claims were promises to give him one final match. Goldberg had one match left on his final WWE contract, but he was not used.

It appears that Goldberg will get his wish, but it is unclear when the match against Gunther will take place. Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia would have made sense because Goldberg was paid $2 million per match to wrestle there, but Gunther has already committed to facing Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Title (trophy) on that show.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg vs. Gunther will not take place at Survivor Series or WrestleMania. October is usually when the company starts working on the Mania card.

Again, things can change, but it does not appear that Gunther vs. Goldberg will take place during Mania. Another option could be the Royal Rumble or their return to Saudi Arabia in 2025.

If Goldberg wrestles next year, he’ll be 58 years old.