Backstage Latest on Possible Match for AEW All Out

It’s possible that AEW is preparing for Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson to square off at All Out.

On next week’s Dynamite episode, AEW has officially announced that Danielson will compete against Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia previously defeated Danielson at Fight for the Fallen. It was widely assumed that AEW will hold a rematch at All Out, but that is not the case.

Jericho was unsuccessful in his challenge to Jon Moxley for the Interim World Heavyweight Title on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Following the contest, CM Punk returned to setup their Undisputed AEW World Title battle for All Out.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the original plan for All Out was for Danielson to wrestle Jericho. Given that Garcia vs. Danielson is taking place on Dynamite, it appears that the fight is still on the cards.

“They may go with Danielson and Jericho which is the first (plan) I heard for the pay-per-view. When Garcia won (a few weeks ago), I thought they were going in a different direction.”

