Backstage Latest on Recent AEW Commentary Team Changes

Late in June, AEW switched up their commentary team by having Jim Ross call only the second hour of their weekly show, Dynamite. Some Rampage episodes were also called by him.

Ross, on the other hand, is once again restricting his commentary to both Dynamite broadcasts. Dave Meltzer was asked about this situation and the recent wave of commentary team changes on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said AEW president Tony Khan would make the call that week on whether to switch up the announce team or keep them the same based on a gut feeling.

“It’s all Tony Khan. Every one of these decisions is Tony Khan, and he changes the decision. I remember the first week when he did it (Ross only calling Dynamite’s second hour), I asked him, ‘Is this a new permanent thing?’, and it’s just like, ‘Well, it’s something we can do’. He’s not committed to anything as a permanent thing. I think it’s just kinda like what he feels is the deal as he feels…you kinda go by hunches a lot. Some weeks his hunch is that you do that. Some weeks the hunch is not to do it.”

