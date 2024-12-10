Backstage Latest On Rey Fenix And AEW

The relationship between AEW and high-flying star Rey Fenix appears to be increasingly strained following cryptic social media posts from Fenix alleging “inhumane treatment” and a denial of medical care by the company.

Fenix took to Twitter with claims of poor treatment and being denied access to a doctor, though he did not explicitly name AEW in his posts. AEW has declined to comment, citing its policy against addressing medical claims.

Sources within AEW, as reported by Fightful Select, expressed mixed reactions to Fenix’s statements. One source acknowledged there have been communication issues but denied knowledge of any “inhumane” treatment. Another source shot down Fenix’s claims entirely, speculating that they were an attempt to portray himself favorably in the midst of rumors of the Lucha Bros negotiating with WWE.

Reports indicate that both Fenix and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, were in talks with WWE despite being under AEW contracts. While Penta is now a free agent, Fenix’s contract—extended due to injury time—remains active until 2025. WWE has not publicly commented on any interest in the Lucha Bros.

According to Fightful Select, AEW became aware of the alleged WWE talks last summer and was reportedly displeased. This contradicts earlier reports that AEW was unconcerned about the situation. Penta, now a free agent, is said to be in high demand from various promotions. Meanwhile, Fenix, despite his contractual obligations, is also attracting interest. It is unclear whether AEW approved his scheduled appearance at HOG Wrestling.

The Lucha Bros were reportedly a key part of AEW’s creative plans earlier this year. They were initially slated to win the AEW Trios Championships at All In alongside PAC, but these plans were allegedly scrapped after news of their WWE discussions surfaced.

Speculation has emerged that Tony Khan might consider granting Fenix an early release from his contract, but no updates have been provided. A source emphasized that such a move could set an “unfortunate precedent” for AEW.

The situation remains unresolved. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.