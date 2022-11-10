Backstage Latest on Robert Roode’s WWE Status After Having a Medical Procedure Done

Robert Roode is expected to return to the WWE ring soon and may switch brands.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading home after what he hoped would be a successful visit to the facility. Roode also expressed gratitude to Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which frequently treats injured WWE Superstars. He added another photo to the post indicating that he had surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors or why he had been out of the ring.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Roode was spotted in Birmingham on Wednesday, and WWE officials hope he will be back from his injury issues soon.

While Roode is still listed as a RAW Superstar as of this writing, there has been speculation that when he returns, he will work SmackDown.

There is still no word on why Roode was out of action.

Before he left, Roode was allied with Dolph Ziggler. He hasn’t wrestled since losing to Omos at the WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas on June 25. Roode’s most recent TV appearance was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 1 SmackDown, followed by a loss to WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker on March 22 NXT.

Roode also took to Instagram yesterday to congratulate his son, Nick Roode, on his acceptance to the University of Michigan. He identified the image as belonging to Culver Academies, a college preparatory boarding school in Culver, Indiana. According to Nick’s Instagram, he will graduate from Culver in the Class of 2023 and then attend Michigan to play lacrosse.

