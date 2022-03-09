Backstage Latest On ROH’s Transition To Tony Khan Ownership

Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor XV is scheduled to take place Friday, April 1st at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas just prior to WWE Wrestlemania 38. Here are some details regarding the event and AEW’s involvement via SEScoops.com:

– The site noted that ROH is “way behind on the show’s preparations, including finalizing the card, booking, travel arrangements and other logistics.”

– AEW President Tony Khan reportedly wants to produce the PPV and use AEW’s production resources as the company has produced events at the venue before.

– A new ROH logo was created although it may never see the light of day. It is being said that AEW wants to use the current ROH logo at the PPV to represent the end of the current era before the rebranding takes place. People within ROH expect the deal with Khan to close around the first week of April.

– In regards to the future of ROH employees, SEScoops wrote that “trusted sources say ROH employees were told the company doesn’t get the impression the ‘new regime’ is interested in hiring them after the sale goes through.” The general feeling is that there will be “no formal transition planned” and there’s no guarantee that employees will be keeping their jobs with the new ROH.