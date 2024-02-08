Backstage Latest On Scott D’Amore Leaving TNA Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Scott D’Amore has stepped down as TNA President, and Anthony Cicione has taken his place, leaving talent upset with management.

While some have privately expressed their dissatisfaction with his firing, others have taken to social media to express their feelings.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he believes D’Amore was pushing to increase the show’s budget due to their recent momentum after bringing back the TNA brand.

“I think that he thought that it’s time to spend some more money, try to go after more talent to try to build this thing up. We have a little bit of momentum. And the Anthem, people were kind of like, ‘we don’t want to increase the budget’ and maybe even wanted to cut back on the budget, but definitely didn’t want to increase the budget, and had a standoff. And that’s kind of what happened. And I mean, he’d always been trying to get a bigger budget. And he’d always been rebuffed.”

Meltzer went on to say that D’Amore had a dispute with management before being released.

“It was coming back, it was getting more popular, but their whole thing was to just provide, have a product, tape television, fulfill your pay-per-views, your streaming stuff, and to do this cheaply, essentially, as cheaply as possible. Whether that is the reason for the split, that was it, or there was some other thing that we don’t know. I mean, I’m sure it’ll be out in the next couple of days. But that’s the only thing that I’ve been kind of been told by, people is that was a dispute that he had had with management.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)