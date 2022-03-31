Backstage Latest On Shane McMahon Attending WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is reportedly bringing in Shane McMahon for WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend.

While fans have been speculating about Shane possibly appearing at WrestleMania, the belief is that he will be around primarily to attend the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following:

“Here’s the deal. He was gonna go no matter what. He goes to the Hall of Fame, every single Hall of Fame. He’s always at the Hall of Fame. Of course, he’s gonna go with Vince inducting Undertaker to the Hall of Fame.”

“There’s always the chance that Vince is kayfabing everyone and there’s gonna be something but from what I was told, and this is from multiple people who are pretty high on the food chain, you never know 100 percent because it’s wrestling and also can change everything. But as far as Shane McMahon on WrestleMania or something like that – on the creative team his name has not been spoken about since January, it’s never been brought up. They are under the impression that he’s just going to the Hall of Fame. He’s gonna hang out at WrestleMania like he does every single year and it’s a non-story and that people are making way too much of it. We will see. There’s always the chance that they’ll do something at the last minute with him.”

Seth Rollins had some fun on Twitter with the rumors about his WrestleMania 38 opponent and tweeted GIFs of various superstars including Shane: