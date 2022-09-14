Backstage Latest on Skye Blue’s AEW Status

Skye Blue has agreed to “some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal.”

According to Fightful Select, the top prospect is currently under an agreement with AEW; however, it is unknown at this time whether or not the agreement is for a full-time contract or a tiered deal. Blue was never given the traditional “All Elite” graphic that AEW uses for other wrestlers, but she has been used frequently for over a year at this point.

Promoters who have attempted to book Blue for independent events have been informed that AEW must first give their approval for her schedule.

Since her debut in April 2021 on Elevation, in which she was defeated by Britt Baker, Blue has competed in close to fifty matches for AEW. Her first match on a pay-per-view was the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021, and on October 8, 2021, she competed at Rampage but was defeated by AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. On January 19, this year, Blue made her debut on Dynamite, but she was unable to defeat Serena Deeb in her first match. Since then, she has worked five additional matches for both Rampage and Dynamite. Her most recent match took place on Dark this week, where she and Queen Aminata prevailed over Diamante and Emi Sakura in a tag team match. This month, Blue was also victorious on Elevation in a singles match against Diamante.

Blue, who is 22 years old and hails from Chicago, is a former champion in both the ZERO1 USA Women’s Championship and the AAW Women’s Championship.