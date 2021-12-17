Backstage Latest On Talk of Windham (Bray Wyatt) Possibly Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, the term “Windham” (Bray Wyatt’s real first name) trended on Twitter due to fans thinking that he was going to show up at the end of the AEW Dynamite on December 15th.

In regards to the talk of Windham signing with AEW, the belief is that he is busy with his a movie role and isn’t looking to come back to wrestling right away. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted the following:

“He may not be in a rush to do anything given he had one of the top five or six contracts in WWE so unless he was living incredibly large, he shouldn’t have financial issues forcing him back until he feels like it.”

Meltzer added that at one point, Windham was “apart on money” when it came to discussions with Impact Wrestling. As of November 11th, AEW President Tony Khan said that he hadn’t been in talks with Windham about signing with the company.