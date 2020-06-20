Backstage Latest On Tessa Blanchard’s Status For Impact Slammiversary

While it was announced by Impact Wrestling on Tuesday night that Tessa Blanchard would be returning to the company at the Slammiversary pay-per-view event on July 18th to defend her title in a 5-way match against Trey, Ace Austin, Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards, that is not confirmed by any means. Since the pandemic hit, she was been stuck in Mexico due to the travel restrictions.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Blanchard is currently living in Mexico and can’t get into the United States. It’s possible that the situation may be different for her, as she is a United States citizen, instead of other wrestlers who are born in Mexico. But as of now, she hasn’t been able to get into the country or is simply refusing to do so.