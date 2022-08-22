Backstage Latest on The Good Brothers’ Impact Wrestling Status

The Good Brothers’ time with Impact Wrestling might be drawing to a close.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s original two-year contracts were set to expire in late July. Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the two aren’t technically free agents at this time. They reportedly agreed to extensions and said they would continue performing through August.

Fightful Select provided more information about their agreements. The Good Brothers will continue to appear on Impact through the August 26 and 27 tapings in Dallas, Texas.

They will also head to New Japan Pro Wrestling in September for a few weeks, but by then they will be contractually free agent.

They have agreed to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling on events leading up to the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom event, according to Fightful.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.