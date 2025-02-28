Backstage Latest On The Hardys WWE Status

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there is currently no official discussion within WWE regarding a main roster return for Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Meltzer received an update from a WWE source on February 26th addressing speculation about the legendary tag team’s future in the company. The source stated:

“From fact, it has not yet been discussed. Will someone pitch, ‘Why not use the Hardys in this situation?’ That is a possibility. But as of a few hours ago the answer is ‘not discussed yet.’ Will it be? I’m sure it will be.”

While the possibility remains open, there is no concrete plan for the Hardy Boyz to return to WWE programming at this time.