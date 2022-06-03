Backstage Latest on the Lack of WWE SmackDown Matches for Hell in a Cell

With only one episode of WWE SmackDown remaining before the 2022 Hell in a Cell PLE, the show’s matches are entirely from the RAW brand.

In regards to The Usos vs. Riddle and Nakamura possibly being added to the card, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that the match was planned to be part of Money in the Bank on July 2nd as of midweek.

The fact that no SmackDown matches have been announced for this weekend’s Hell In A Cell event says a lot. According to a source, it’s an indictment of the roster. According to WrestleVotes, while the ‘brand split’ isn’t officially over, it is, for all intents and purposes, over.