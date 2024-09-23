Backstage Latest On The Lucha Brothers Status Amid WWE Interest

Although two AEW stars are expected to join WWE, only one may make his promotional debut soon.

The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) have been making headlines for the past week. WWE has been interested in them for some time, as Fightful reported that Penta openly told someone close to him that he had already spoken with WWE earlier this summer.

Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline first reported that AEW believes Lucha Bros. will leave the company for WWE once their AEW contracts expire. It was once reported that both stars had signed with WWE after being sidelined for an extended period of time in AEW.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that both Fenix and Penta are still under contract. To make matters more interesting, Fenix may stay in AEW for longer than expected if AEW adds time to compensate for lost time.

Meltzer said, “They are under contract to AEW. I mean, I remember when I left and people were saying that Pentagon had signed with WWE, and he can’t sign with WWE. Technically, he is telling people that he has not talked to them. Of course, that’s not true. But you know, like, in a sense, if he says he had that’s tampering, he’s under contract to AEW. The contract is about to run out, and he is going to WWE. I mean, that is what’s going to happen. And as far as Rey Fenix goes, it’s still up in the air with Tony Khan. I mean, I was told tonight that Rey Fenix has not been told that he’s being released, you know, or going to be allowed to go, you know? And he’s got, like, a year left because of injury time. His contract itself is up the same time that Pentagon’s would be, but he hasn’t, you know, they could keep him for another year. And I don’t know what’s going to happen. And nobody knows what’s going to happen. I know, obviously, he wants to go, you know, we’ll see. It’s one of those things where, you know, are you the nice guy and let him go, or do you fight fire with fire, knowing that in the same situation, there’s not a chance that WWE would do this to do that. They haven’t used him at all. They haven’t used either of the guys. I mean, you know, Rey Fenix is a super-talented guy. You got him for a year, certainly you would want it. I think that if you know, you would want to use him. I could see not using Pentagon. I could also see the argument that if he’s leaving, have him put a couple of guys over on the way out. That’s kind of how it used to be done. That’s how Vince would do it, rather than just ice the guy. But, you know, we’ll see how it plays out. But Fenix, it’s up to Tony Khan, essentially, when I don’t know what’s going to happen with him and Penta, he’ll be in WWE, and, you know, they’ll probably make a big deal out of the George Kittle thing and make it bigger. I think he’s going to do real well in WWE. I think. I’m not 100% on that one because I think that the career, you know, the charisma there, and the fact that he’s coming from AEW, everyone who comes from AEW gets an immediate great, great reaction. He’s got the charisma. The negative is he doesn’t speak English on his promos, but his promos are very good and intense. I mean, he’ll get a great reaction coming out at first, for sure. The question is, will they hold the English thing against him? And, you know, will they feel that his style meshes with their main event guys? And if they think it won’t, he isn’t going to be a main event guy, but he could be a mid-card guy and be very, very popular there as well. So, yeah, that’s what’s going on with him. So officially, he will start negotiations with WWE when his AEW contract is up.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)