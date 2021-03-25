Backstage Latest On The Miz vs. Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania 37

Both John Morrison and Damian Priest are dealing with minor injuries and that is why The Miz vs. Bad Bunny was announced as a singles match for Wrestlemania 37, Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com is reporting. Johnson noted the following:

“Morrison and Priest are dealing with some minor injuries right now, and rather than announce the tag match, then change it, they announced it as a singles match, and if everybody’s good to go, it will evolve into the tag match, it might even evolve into the tag match that night.”