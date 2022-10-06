Backstage Latest on The Undertaker’s WWE One-Man Shows

WWE Hall of Fame member The Undertaker and his team are said to be pleased that his next “1 deadMAN SHOW” has sold out.

Taker’s one-man show is scheduled for this Friday at Philadelphia’s Theatre of Living Arts as part of WWE Extreme Rules weekend. According to Fightful Select, the event is sold out.

Taker, WWE executives, and local organizers are said to be very pleased with the event. WWE officials are particularly happy with the success of a new event added to Premium Live Event weekends.

Following sell-outs in Nashville, Cardiff, and Philadelphia, WWE is expected to announce more Taker dates in the future.