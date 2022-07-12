Backstage Latest on the Vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles haven’t been discussed in recent times.

Since Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the belts after their RAW walkout in mid-May, the titles have been vacant. When the tournament to choose the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions was announced, that was the last we heard about it from the company.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, no talent sources have heard anything about whether or when the tournament will actually take place.

Furthermore, it was reported that since WWE’s first announcement, there had been absolutely no internal discussions about the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Due to this, there have been rumors that WWE is getting rid of the titles, but this has not been confirmed.

Banks and Naomi held the titles for the 13th time, after they were introduced in February 2019. Their reign lasted 47 days.

