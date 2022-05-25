Backstage Latest on the WWE Brand Split Heading Into the Summer

The state of the WWE brand split has been a source of speculation, with Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reporting that although WWE hasn’t mentioned anything, the brand expansion is practically complete. On Friday, half of the RAW brand will be on SmackDown. Cody Rhodes will be there, and Seth Rollins will reportedly be as well.

Andrew Zarian spoke with a WWE source about the future of the brand split as we approach the summer of 2022. According to a WWE source, the brand split will continue. However, the current plan is to have more talent switch between brands based on storylines.

It’ll be more than simply The Bloodline and not all talent will be on each program; it’ll be more of a cross-over than normal.