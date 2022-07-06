Backstage Latest on the WWE NXT Creative Team

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels continues to be in charge of the entire WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

According to PWInsider, the NXT 2.0 creative team continues to report to Bruce Prichard, the Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, who is now also serving as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, while Michaels is in charge of the entire brand.

It was reported that George Carroll, Jr. and Nick Bonnano complete the creative staff for the NXT 2.0 brand, with Johnny Russo continuing to serve as the brand’s head writer.

Carroll was released in January and has recently joined the company again. Carroll was one of numerous NXT employees and talents who were let go in January, the majority of whom were from the Triple H era, including WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, William Regal, Ryan Katz, Dave Kapoor, Scott Armstrong among others.

