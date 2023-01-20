Backstage Latest on the WWE Royal Rumble’s Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

WWE is reportedly planning the first Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble, which will pit LA Knight against Bray Wyatt. Mountain Dew and their Pitch Black flavor are sponsoring the match.

The only thing we know about the Pitch Black match is that there will be no rules and everything will be allowed. Pinfall or submission will be the only ways to win.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the match has “neon” elements. WWE has also been doing “some run-throughs” for the one-of-a-kind match.

It’s worth noting that WWE is teasing an appearance by Uncle Howdy in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, with the official match preview asking, “What will happen when Wyatt and Knight go head-to-head in a Pitch Black Match? Will Uncle Howdy play a role in the match?”

In related news, the Royal Rumble will feature a post-show press conference sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.