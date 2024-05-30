Backstage Latest On The WWE – TNA Partnership

WWE and TNA have big plans for their partnership, which began officially this week.

Jordynne Grace, the TNA Knockouts Champion, will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship on June 9th at the NXT Battleground PLE. Grace will wrestle Stevie Turner in a singles match on next week’s episode of NXT.

As previously reported, fans can expect more crossover, as Grace’s appearance at the PLE will not be the only WWE-TNA collaboration in the coming days. It is believed that NXT will be represented at future TNA events and programming.

According to WrestleVotes, the partnership has been in the works for months, and more superstars will make crossover appearances in the future. WWE is said to have enjoyed the feedback and energy from Grace’s Royal Rumble appearance in January.

Both companies are said to recognize that a slow and deliberate approach is the best way forward in the early stages.

WrestleVotes stated, “While the exact details of the deal are unknown (as they should be), I’m told the partnership between WWE and TNA has been months in the making. WWE loved the feedback and energy from Jordynne Grace’s Rumble appearance and were eager to use her again—opportunely. There are tentative plans for additional superstars to make crossover appearances in due time. Both companies understand that a slow, thoughtful approach is the best way forward in the beginning stages.”