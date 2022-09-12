Backstage Latest on The Young Bucks Reaching Out to WWE, Kenny Omega Rumors

On the Wrestling Observer message board, Ryan Frederick shared some information that sparked rumors that AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks were sending feelers to WWE. It was reported that The Bucks were attempting to determine whether or not WWE would be interested in signing them when their current AEW contracts expire.

In an update, Fightful Select notes that while the rumor has not been confirmed, it has circulated through multiple sources since August.

Information provided by one source suggested that they have been sworn that The Bucks asked to speak to someone in WWE management. Although this information is unconfirmed, the rumor has also persisted within WWE for a number of weeks.

According to sources close to The Bucks, they have not been given any indication to suggest that whatsoever, and these sources add that they are not even sure who The Bucks would reach out to within WWE regarding this matter.

There is a rumor going around that people who worked in WWE Talent Relations directly reached out to AEW talents last month. This is consistent with AEW’s accusation that WWE may have tampered with their talent’s contracts.

It was noted by another source who has worked with higher-ups for some time that the rumor is making the rounds, and they pointed out that The Young Bucks almost signed with WWE in 2018 before they launched AEW. This information was provided by a source who has worked with higher-ups for some time. The individual speculated that The Bucks would not even need to determine whether or not there was interest in them joining WWE and that instead, they would be “taking the temperature on other situations related to possible free agency.”

Before AEW All Out, there was no indication that The Bucks were interested in leaving AEW. Since the pay-per-view and the incident that occurred backstage, there has been no further discussion of that topic for obvious reasons.

There are also rumblings that Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President of AEW, has made some initial contact with WWE. Apparently, Omega has been in contact with WWE since before he returned from his time off in the buildup to All Out.

Both the Bucks and Omega reportedly have AEW contracts that run until the beginning of 2023. According to reports, all three wrestlers are currently suspended due to their roles in the All Out fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel.

