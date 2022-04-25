Backstage Latest On Theory’s Push On WWE RAW

As seen on the April 18th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Theory defeated Finn Balor to win the United States title. After the match, Vince McMahon appeared on the stage and celebrated with Theory.

WrestleVotes noted the following regarding Theory’s push moving forward:

“Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince ‘sees a young John Cena in Theory’ and will ‘give the kid everything he needs to be successful.”

Theory said the following about Cena this past summer on Twitter:

“John Cena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model.”

Theory taunted a young Cena fan during a WWE live event over the weekend and Cena responded to the video:

“Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃”