Backstage Latest on Titus O’Neil’s WWE Status

Titus O’Neil, a WWE Global Ambassador, is still active in the ring.

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Titus reaffirmed that he is not retired and that he fully intends to compete again at some point.

Titus is not currently thought of as being on the active roster, according to a WWE source.

Titus does not know when his ring return will be. He said it “will happen,” adding that he will talk about it with WWE management when he feels the time is appropriate.

Titus is now fully embracing his position as the company’s Global Ambassador.

Since losing the WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley on the November 9, 2020 RAW broadcast, Titus has not competed in professional wrestling.

