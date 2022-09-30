Backstage Latest on Tony D’Angelo’s Injury and WWE Status

Tony D’Angelo will be out of action for up to two months.

As previously stated, D’Angelo suffered an injury while competing in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc on Tuesday’s WWE NXT event. The match was taped on September 14th. D’Angelo charged at Lee after back-and-forth action, but Lee side-stepped him, then dropped him face-first into the turnbuckles with a drop toe hold. D’Angelo was slow to recover, so the referee rushed over to check on him. D’Angelo was unable to stand on his own two feet as Lee looked on. The referee subsequently declared the match over and Lee was declared the winner by referee stoppage. According to the replay, D’Angelo suffered a leg or knee injury. He was examined by ringside doctors before being assisted to the back by two people. Earlier this week, it was stated that the injury was not considered severe, and that D’Angelo will likely be back in the ring “sooner than you would think.”

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that D’Angelo would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, but that schedule is more than a week old at this point.

It was noted that D’Angelo did not require surgery.

As of this writing, D’Angelo has not publicly commented on the injury, and WWE has not provided an official update.

The following video is from Tuesday’s match: