Backstage Latest on Tony Khan and Billy Corgan and the AEW – NWA Relationship

The working relationship between the NWA and AEW is just fine, according to Fightful Select, despite the fact that the two companies have not conducted business since last year.

Last year, AEW President Tony Khan revealed how he paid the fees for the AEW wrestlers that ultimately worked the all-female NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view after the NWA did not pay. In a recent interview with Fightful Select, NWA President Billy Corgan said that while the pay-per-view wasn’t as financially successful as he had planned, he didn’t want to grovel.

When asked about the situation, Corgan said the following:

“It wasn’t a miscommunication. Tony has my number and honestly, I wish he had reached out privately on that if he had any issue with that. The fact that he went public with something and the other part of the equation was he talked about stuff without giving the other end of the equation. The other end of the equation I’ve never talked about publicly. So it would be like if you went—let’s pretend me and you were having a little bit of an issue—and you went public and said, ‘Billy should thank me for driving that car that he’s driving because I paid for the tires,’ right? So people might go, ‘Oh, yeah, Billy should thank him.’ If I don’t tell you the other end of the deal that was made, well, that does sound like it was kind of a one way street. But that’s not the deal. I’ve never talked about the other end of the deal. “I don’t think I should talk about the other end of the deal, but let’s put it this way—there was another end of the deal that he conveniently didn’t mentioned. I don’t have any issue with Tony. I think Tony’s done a tremendous job. Tony’s made it easier for me to operate in wrestling. When I go into business meetings with networks and talk to them, they look at AEW’s success as an indication that the market is shifting, that WWE doesn’t control the market like they did for twenty years. So I can only thank Tony [for making it easier] for me.”

Khan and Corgan are reportedly getting along well right now, and neither man appears to have a problem with what the other has said.