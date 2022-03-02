Backstage Latest On Triple H’s WWE In-Ring Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced in September that Triple H was recovering from a heart procedure.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about WWE using older names such as Vince McMahon for Wrestlemania 38 and Triple H’s name was brought up. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shot down the idea that Triple H will be getting back in the ring anytime soon:

“No, Triple H would be a terrible idea. His heart situation is, he can’t. I don’t want to say never because that’s because that’s unfair because maybe he can do something but that would be a horrible idea for him and that’s not gonna happen this year. There’s no way.”

Triple H’s last match was in a “street fight” against Randy Orton during the January 11th 2021 edition of WWE RAW.