Backstage Latest on Triple H’s WWE Status, Plans for Lacey Evans, Io Shirai’s Future

Here are some recent WWE news items, courtesy of Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– According to rumors, Triple H hasn’t been working closely with the NXT brand and hasn’t been present at the television tapings. It is thought that when Triple H recently announced that “he’s back” after his break, he meant that he was going back to his office job.

– The intention of Lacey Evans’ creative direction was always for her vignettes to turn her into a villain. Meltzer described the procedure:

“They filmed these segments making her the ultimate survivor of a bad upbringing, who overcame it, won women’s wrestling tournaments and served in the marines and made it to WWE. Then, as a babyface, they did nothing with her, with the long-game idea to not get her over as a face for the turn.”

– Meltzer stated the following about the situation of Io Shirai and WWE.

“We haven’t heard about her signing a new deal this week after checking but there is an offer on the table and her current deal hasn’t expired yet.”