Backstage Latest on Tyson Fury Returning to WWE

Unbeaten boxing champion Tyson Fury is allegedly in talks to rejoin the WWE.

Following his victory against Deontay Wilder in March, Fury said he would probably be working with WWE again this summer. His return to WWE has been expected for a number of years. According to a recent report from GiveMeSport, Fury is in discussions with WWE executives about making a comeback this summer.

In March, Fury said he would probably wrestle or make an appearance at WWE SummerSlam later this month and then again at WWE Clash at The Castle in September. In addition, he stated that there is a “one million percent” possibility he may rejoin WWE.

It was mentioned that there have been negotiations between WWE and Fury, but that nothing has been completed as of yet and that there are no firm plans for him to appear on any upcoming TV shows.

Over the past few years, Fury and Drew McIntyre have hinted at a potential match, but it is currently unknown whether WWE is interested. According to rumors, McIntyre will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at The Castle.

Fury first appeared in the WWE in 2019, and at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, he made his debut in the ring, defeating Braun Strowman by count-out. Then, Fury appeared in the SmackDown episode airing on November 8, 2019, from Manchester, England, where he and Strowman teamed to take out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Fury has won three straight fights since making his WWE debut; he first defeated Wilder in back-to-back battles before knocking out Dillian Whyte in April of this year.

On Saturday, July 30, WWE SummerSlam will be broadcast live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. On Saturday, September 3, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, will host WWE Clash at The Castle.