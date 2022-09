Veer is currently on the sidelines because WWE doesn’t have any immediate creative plans for him.

According to a report by Fightful Select, they have heard that as of right now, there “aren’t significant imminent creative plans” for the RAW star.

Since his return to the brand in April, Veer has been consistently working at both live events and RAW. His most recent match was on the August 15th episode of RAW.

