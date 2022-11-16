Backstage Latest on Vince McMahon’s Life Following His WWE Retirement

According to a new report from Fightful Select, multiple WWE sources say they don’t hear much from former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon these days, but he’s been seen out and about more than he was while still with the company.

This is consistent with Vince being seen on a date in New York City last week, as well as celebrating his 77th birthday with several top WWE stars in late August.

For those who missed it, the most recent WWE update on the Special Committee investigation into McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis can be found by clicking here.