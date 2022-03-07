Backstage Latest On Vince McMahon’s Role In Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

As PWMania.com previously reported, Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory has officially been announced for WWE Wrestlemania 38.

Even though Vince McMahon’s isn’t officially a participant in the match as was rumored, it’s believed that he will still have some kind of involvement in the match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the matter:

“Vince McMahon is still in the angle. I don’t know if it’s going to be a handicap match. I don’t know if it’s going to be Vince McMahon in the corner of Austin Theory but getting heavily involved in the angle and everything like that, but right now, Vince McMahon is the key to that match. I mean, that’s the drawing of that match, is Vince. So, he will be introduced at some point at least as things were last night. Things continually change, but it was still talked about. Originally, it was going to be Vince and McAfee, but Austin Theory was going to be all over the match and basically taking all the bumps.

So, now, it’s more of, ‘OK, this is what the real match is going to be,’ but Vince is somehow going to have an involvement in it. It’s weird because I figured that, Vince obviously went on that show and they had already teased it on Raw with the idea that they were going to shoot an angle and they didn’t do an angle on it and, you know, they didn’t even really do heat on it in the sense that Vince and McAfee didn’t end up doing an angle. They just did a straight interview, basically. They didn’t tease anything… So now they have to figure out after doing that what to pounce on to get to the story that they are going to want to tell.”