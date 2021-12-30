Backstage Latest On Why Toni Storm Left WWE

Toni Storm reportedly left WWE because she was burnt out.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was revealed on Wednesday that Storm requested her WWE release, and it was then granted. In an update, it was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that word going around says Storm left because she was burnt out.

Dave Meltzer addressed the matter, “As far as her reasons and why she left, the only thing I heard was burnout essentially. I heard from some people there. [It was] kind of the feeling if you watch the buildup of her in the Charlotte Flair feud and you’re probably if you were her, and you think about your job as opposed to just doing your job, you probably ask a lot of questions like, why did I get a pie thrown in my face twice when I’m the babyface. Even though she did get the revenge, why when you’re building up the big match do I get my ass kicked and win by disqualification. Why did I not win that match? The one thing with WWE is they are about feeding their top stars. They have their protective stars…”

Storm’s WWE release came as a major surprise to many within the company. She last worked Tuesday’s WWE live event from Washington, DC, in a Triple Threat with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, but then flew herself home from Baltimore on Wednesday morning.

Storm first started working with WWE in the summer of 2017, for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She signed with WWE in May 2018, and competed in the WWE UK Title Tournament event. She later won the 2018 Mae Young Classic at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view. Storm later worked the NXT UK brand before being called up to the main NXT brand in the United States during the fall of 2020. She was called up to the main roster this past summer, and made her SmackDown debut with a win over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega on July 23. Storm leaves the company as a one-time NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Storm is likely under a 90-day non-compete clause, which would make her a free agent from WWE when it expires on Tuesday, March 29. There is no word yet on what she has planned for her future.

