Backstage Latest on William Regal Leaving AEW and Signing With WWE

According to reports, William Regal is leaving AEW for WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW talent are under the impression that Regal’s contract will expire this month, and that there are rumors of a WWE return.

The Wrestling Observer notes in an update that when Regal first signed with AEW earlier this year, it was reported that he signed a three-year contract. According to a source close to the deal, Regal actually signed a short-term contract with AEW that is about to expire.

According to WWE sources, Regal had an out clause in his AEW contract.

It was stated that Regal’s return to WWE is a foregone conclusion at this point. There are various versions of what happened when Regal left AEW, including AEW President Tony Khan possibly letting Regal out of the contract as a show of respect, but it appears that the short-term contract is the primary story being sourced.

Regal was reportedly written out of the AEW storylines on Dynamite this past Wednesday after being left laying by AEW World Champion MJF. The Observer adds that the MJF – Regal storyline was supposed to conclude with the title change at Full Gear, with Regal turning on Jon Moxley, but Regal is said to be done with AEW and headed back to WWE.

Regal’s departure from AEW has been rumored for several weeks, making the Full Gear turn even more intriguing. The angle was booked by Khan, and The Observer adds that when it was booked, key people in AEW knew Regal was leaving.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H apparently knew Regal was returning to the company when he posted the Regal War Games tweet below last Saturday.

Regal worked for WWE from 2000 to this year, most notably as an in-ring talent, the on-screen WWE NXT General Manager, and the Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting. In March of this year, he signed with AEW.

There is currently no word on when Regal will return to WWE, but we will keep you updated.