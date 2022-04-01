Backstage Latest On WrestleMania 38 Night One Main Event

As PWMania.com previously reported, the current plan for the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One is for the show to close with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Kevin Owens on The KO Show. There had been some speculation on Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair closing the show, due to an earlier announcement by WWE, and Rousey winning the Royal Rumble for the right to get the main event.

This week’s RAW saw Owens and the announcers refer to The KO Show as the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that they were told to refer to the segment as the main event.

However, Rousey appeared on The Ellen Show this week and said she will be in the main event on Saturday night.

“I’m gonna be in the main event for the second time,” Rousey said. “I was the, part of the first main event with women and this is now the third. So, it’s becoming almost something that doesn’t need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal.”

It was speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that while Owens was scripted to say he is in the main event with Austin, that officials forgot to inform Rousey of her match not closing the show. Rousey and Flair were still scheduled to headline up until the middle of last week, but a change was made and now Austin and Owens will close the show.

WWE has made several minor WrestleMania card changes in recent weeks, and those changes will likely continue up until the shows begin on Saturday and Sunday night.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania Week.