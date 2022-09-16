Backstage Latest on WWE and The Velveteen Dream

It has been reported that WWE does not have any interest in bringing back The Velveteen Dream, and new information is being revealed on the heat he had while he was working for the company.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dream was taken into custody twice in August on multiple charges. After that, it came to light that he was also taken into custody in November 2021 for possessing cocaine and destroying evidence; this arrest was just recently made public.

Dream was just released from jail on Tuesday of this week, but he has upcoming court dates and is facing potential prison time. In spite of the fact that he has recently been advocating for a return to WWE, a new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE officials have no desire to bring Dream back. This was the case even before the recent arrests, and it was also the case before the 2021 arrest was made public.

According to a WWE source, Dream would be a “public relations nightmare” for the new management, so they have no interest.

You can read more about Dream’s most recent verbal battle and accusations against EC3 at this link. It is interesting that Dream has admitted to using cocaine because it was speculated that this was the reason he was suspended during his time in WWE NXT.

It was noted that by the time Dream stopped appearing on NXT TV, he had already amassed a significant amount of heat within the NXT locker room. In addition to this, he had developed into what one WWE Coach referred to as a “headache,” and he was reportedly confronted multiple times at the Performance Center about unusual behavior in general.

Around this time, in August 2020, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H mentioned in an interview that the reason Dream was absent from WWE TV was due to a car accident, not an internal investigation on misconduct allegations. According to Fightful, it has been confirmed that Dream was being discussed as one of many possible cuts from the company as early as an hour before the news of Dream’s car accident began to spread in June of 2020. Dreamed made his return to television in August of that year and continued to appear on shows until the NXT episode that aired on December 23, during which he was defeated by Adam Cole in his final match. On May 20, 2021, he was subsequently released from his contract with WWE.

There has been no word on why WWE chose not to release Dream at that time, prior to the more than five months of inactivity. These aforementioned problems were not the first problems Dream had to deal with; in addition, he was confronted with other legal problems and allegations of misconduct.

It would take a “miracle,” according to a WWE source who works directly with higher-ups, for a situation to arise in which WWE re-hired Dream. It was also confirmed that despite some of his teasers on social media, there have been no plans or discussions to bring him back under the new regime.

