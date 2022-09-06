Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium

Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product.

Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.

The internal roster has been updated, according to PWInsider.com. Internally, Dexter Lumis has been added to the RAW roster, while Solo Sikoa has been added to the SmackDown roster.

On the SmackDown roster, Giovanni Vinci and Ludvig Kaiser are now listed as a tag-team, Imperium. Tommaso Ciampa is now officially listed as Tommaso Ciampa after going by Ciampa since his main roster call-upup.

Ciampa received his full name during Monday’s episode of RAW, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Vinci and Kaiser reunited with Gunther for his Intercontinental Title defense against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle this past Saturday. In addition, in the main event, Solo assisted Roman Reigns in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Drew McIntyre, signaling his main roster debut and joining his brothers, The Usos, as a member of The Bloodline.