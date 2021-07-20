Backstage Latest On WWE RAW Stars Bray Wyatt and Keith Lee

Both Bray Wyatt and Keith Lee disappeared from WWE television for several months with Lee just recently making his return to television on the July 19th 2021 edition of RAW.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there is still no timetable for Wyatt’s return to television. Johnson wrote the following:

“WWE sources have remained quiet about Wyatt’s circumstances beyond the idea that he’s being held off for a specific reason. The belief among some is that it’s not a creative issue.”

In regards to Lee, Johnson noted that he is officially back on the RAW roster and his appearance wasn’t a one-time deal. It was being said that Lee has been “cleared” to wrestle and it wasn’t a creative issue that was keeping him away.