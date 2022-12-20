Backstage Latest on WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans for John Cena and The Rock

WWE WrestleMania 39 is still months away, but with the company looking to finalize the main event plans for the show by mid-January, fans are wondering if they’ve been set yet.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is hoping to bring back The Rock, Steve Austin, and John Cena for the show, with the main event being The Rock vs. Roman Reigns on either night in April.

WWE is bringing back Cena for the December 30 edition of SmackDown, where he will team up with Kevin Owens in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he was recently informed that Cena is a likely participant in the event and that The Rock is still a possibility.

Meltzer mentioned how Rock vs. Reigns has been WWE’s dream match for years at WrestleMania 39, but the possibility of the match is dependent on whether he is available due to his Hollywood schedule and XFL commitments.

“Am I saying he’s not going to do it? No, I’m not saying that at all. And if he’s doing it, wow, you have him, Austin, and Cena all on the same show – or the same weekend because they’ll split them up, obviously. Like, Cena’s not 100% either, by the way, but he’s got a movie in February and March, so he’s not going to be able to do a lot of TVs. I don’t know…he will do the show if he’s available, but it’s the same thing. He may have other things going on. I was told… I guess the best way to put it is Cena is a ‘probable’, and Dwayne is a ‘possible’ maybe a probable, I don’t know, but neither is a sure thing,” Meltzer said.