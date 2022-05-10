Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For RK-Bro vs. The Usos

During the May 9th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, RAW tag team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) said that they still wanted the tag-team title unification match against Smackdown tag team champions The Usos. The duo will be heading to this Friday’s Smackdown in an attempt to make the match official.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on WWE’s plans:

“So, this is what I was told on this. They are going to do the match, but as of right now, and I was also told this can change, but, they are not planning on actually unifying the titles. But, they are planning on doing the match.

So, I don’t know if that means another run-in DQ. They obviously can always change their mind, but they are right now planning on doing the match. I’m presuming it’s going to be the next pay-per-view. That, I don’t know for sure.”